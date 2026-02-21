Nagaland Lottery Result: Feb 21, 2026 - Dear Mahashivratri Bumper 2026 Lottery Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹3 Crore Jackpot!

Nagaland Lottery Result: Feb 21, 2026 - Dear Mahashivratri Bumper 2026 Lottery Live! | YouTube

Mumbai, February 21: The Nagaland State Dear Mahashivratri Bumper 2026 Lottery draw will be held today, Saturday, February 21, 2026. The draw is scheduled for 6:00 PM. Participants who have purchased tickets can check the results online once they are announced.

You can view the results for the Dear Mahashivratri Bumper 2026 Lottery Live for Saturday, February 21, 2026, here:

Draw Date and Time

The official draw will take place on February 21, 2026 (Saturday) at 6:00 PM. The winning numbers will be released soon after the draw.

Where to Check Results

Lottery results will be available through live updates on the website:

https://todaynagalandlotteryresult.com/

Users can visit the site and view the winning ticket numbers after publication.

Prize Details

The main prizes for the Dear Mahashivratri Bumper 2026 Lottery are:

1st Prize: Rs 3 Crore

2nd Prize: Rs 10 Lakh

3rd Prize: Rs 5 Lakh

How to Check Your Ticket

After the results are declared:

Visit the results website

Scroll through the published winning numbers

Match your ticket number with the winners list

This will help you know whether your ticket has won a prize.

Claiming the Prize

If your ticket number appears in the winning list, follow the rules set by the Nagaland State Lottery authorities. Winners must submit the required documents and claim forms within the given time.

Disclaimer

This article is for information purposes only. Playing the lottery involves financial risk and may be addictive. Readers are advised to act responsibly.