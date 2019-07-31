Mymridons FC tame Challenger FC in Borivali Premier Football League

Mumbai: Mymridons FC had things much their own way with a convincing 7-1 win against Challenger FC in a Group-B match of the 4th Borivali Premier Football League (BPFL), organised under the auspices of MDFA by the Borivali Sports Foundation, at the St. Francis D’Assisi High School ground, Borivali (West). The star performers of Mymridons victory were Harsh Davle and Shivansh Rao, both striking two goal each, while Harsh Rall, Ashutosh Mane and Runal Patil contributed with one goal each. Challengers FC got the lone goal through Anurag Tawde’s efforts.

In another match of the same group, Tiger FC registered a 4-1 win over Gorai FC. Striker Pragnesh Solanki netted a brace, while Digvijay Yadav and Niyaz Ahmed struck one goal apiece. Mandar Kurlekar got the lone consolation goal for Gorai FC. Later, in a Group-A encounter, Friends United and Vibrant FC shared honours as they played out a 1-1 draw. Alan Jesudas hit the target to give Vibrant FC the lead before Prashant Palkar scored Friends United’s equaliser.

Results

Group-B: Mymridons FC: 7 Harsh Dalve 2, Shivansh Rao 2, Harsh Rall, Ashutosh Mane, Runal Patil) bt Challengers FC: 1 (Anurag Tawde). Tiger FC: 4 (Pragnesh Solanki 2, Digvijay Yadav, Niyaz Ahmed) bt Gorai FC: 1 (Mandar Kurlekar). Group-A: Friends United: 1 (Prashant Palkar) drew with Vibrant FC: 1 (Alan Jesudas).

Youth snooker

The young upcoming cueist will have an opportunity to showcase their talent and skills and vie for the top homours in the Bombay Gymkhana Youth Snooker Open 2019, which is being organized by the Bombay Gymkhana under the aegis of the BSAM and to be played at the Gymkhana’s billiards hall from August 10 to 14, 2019. The last date for submitting entries is August 2, by 4.00pm. For more information contact, please contact Mr Rana/Mr. Amin/Mr. Sudhir at the Bombay Gymkhana Sports Office or telephone - 022-22070311.

FPJ Sports Desk