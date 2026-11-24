Prithvi Shaw Hits Back At Yograj Singh | X

Indian batter Prithvi Shaw has strongly responded to former cricketer Yograj Singh over his remarks about Shaw's career struggles and personal life, warning that he could take legal action against individuals or platforms attempting to tarnish his reputation.

Yograj recently spoke about Shaw's career trajectory on the Sports Launchpad podcast hosted by Saurav Yaduvanshi, where he attributed the batter's struggles to alleged lifestyle choices, including partying, drinking, smoking and being in bad company. He also drew comparisons between Shaw and former India batter Vinod Kambli, suggesting that both players failed to fulfil their potential because of off-field distractions.

Prithvi Shaw Hits Back At Yograj Singh

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Yograj claimed that Shaw's career downturn was similar to Kambli's and argued that a lack of discipline and distractions away from cricket affected their performances. His remarks quickly gained traction on social media, prompting Shaw to respond with a strongly worded statement on Instagram.

Shaw made it clear that while he has no reservations about his past, he would not tolerate people allegedly using his personal life to spread negativity, create controversy or damage his reputation for publicity. The batter also drew a distinction between expressing an opinion and deliberately making false, misleading or defamatory claims about someone.

In his Instagram statement, Shaw issued a stern warning, saying, "Let this be a clear and final warning," while indicating that individuals or platforms engaging in such conduct could face legal consequences. He also asserted that he reserved the right to pursue all legal remedies to safeguard his dignity, privacy and reputation.

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Shaw concluded his statement with a firm message, making it clear that his decision to remain silent on criticism should not be interpreted as weakness. "I choose to move forward with dignity, but I will not hesitate to stand up for myself," the Mumbai-born batter wrote, signalling that he was prepared to defend himself against what he considers unwarranted attacks on his character.

The controversy comes amid Shaw's attempts to revive his cricketing career and work his way back into contention for India. Despite his early promise and impressive start to international cricket, the right-handed batter has struggled to maintain consistency and regain his place in the national setup. He has, however, continued to feature in domestic cricket and remains hopeful of making a comeback.

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