'My Heartfelt Condolences': Shikhar Dhawan Expresses Grief After Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Claims 19 Lives

Shikhar Dhawan Expresses Grief After Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Claims 19 Lives | Shikhar Dhawan/X

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan expressed grief following the tragic stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata that claimed 19 lives and left 25 people injured. Taking to X, Dhawan offered his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the Kolkata stampede. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the recovery of everyone injured," Dhawan wrote on X.

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Shikhar Dhawan Expresses Grief After Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede Claims 19 Lives

The stampede occurred on Saturday evening at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata amid heavy rainfall and a large gathering of devotees. The incident triggered panic and a sudden surge in the crowd, resulting in multiple casualties and injuries. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

The tragedy prompted the West Bengal government to announce financial assistance of ₹25 lakh and a government job for an eligible family member of each deceased victim. The government also announced ₹5 lakh in compensation for each injured person and said it would cover their medical expenses.

Dhawan's message added to the condolences expressed by public figures following the tragedy, as families mourned their loved ones and the injured continued to receive treatment.