'My Heart & Thoughts Are With You': Luis Diaz Pens Emotional Note After Powerful 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Colombia

Luis Diaz/Instagram/X

Luis Diaz has expressed his support for Colombia after a powerful earthquake struck the country, leaving communities devastated and triggering an emergency response. The Bayern Munich star shared an emotional message for those affected by the natural disaster, expressing solidarity with his fellow Colombians.

The earthquake, which struck western Colombia on Monday, August 10, was reported to have a magnitude of 7.4. The powerful tremor caused widespread destruction across several regions, with buildings damaged or collapsing and rescue operations launched to search for people trapped under debris.

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Amid the devastation, Diaz took to social media to send a heartfelt message to the people of his homeland. The Colombian international wrote, “My heart and thoughts are with you,” while thinking of everyone impacted by the earthquake. His words quickly resonated with supporters as the country dealt with the aftermath of the disaster.

The earthquake was felt across a large part of the country, including Cali and other cities in western Colombia. Authorities reported deaths and injuries, while rescue teams and civilians worked together to search through collapsed structures. The quake was described by Colombia’s Geological Service as the strongest recorded in the country in the 21st century.

Diaz’s message came at a difficult time for Colombia, with the footballer using his platform to stand alongside those affected rather than focusing solely on his career. His emotional tribute highlighted the bond between the national team star and his homeland, as Colombia continues its rescue and recovery efforts following the devastating earthquake.