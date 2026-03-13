'My Favouritest Person': Zanai Bhosle Shares Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Mohammed Siraj After T20 World Cup 2026 Victory

Image: Zanai Bhosle/Mohammed Siraj/Instagram

In a touching tribute that has captured the attention of cricket fans and social media users alike, Zanai Bhosle shared an affectionate birthday message for Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj on his 32nd birthday, shortly after India’s triumphant win at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Siraj, who played a key role in India’s title‑winning campaign, received love and admiration from Zanai, granddaughter of legendary singer Asha Bhosle. The affectionate message quickly went viral, drawing positive reactions from fans who appreciated the personal and supportive gesture at a moment when cricket fever is at its peak across India. Siraj’s contributions with the ball were instrumental in the World Cup run, and Zanai’s post added a delightful personal touch to his celebrations.

While the team basks in the glory of their recent success, Siraj’s birthday tribute from Zanai has become one of the most shared and talked‑about highlights on social media, blending sportsmanship with heartfelt admiration from the world of entertainment.

Singer and social media personality Zanai Bhosle was among the enthusiastic supporters of Mohammed Siraj and the Indian cricket team during India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opening match against the United States. The match, held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, saw Siraj deliver a stellar performance with 3 wickets for 29 runs, helping India secure a 29-run victory over the USA.

Zanai took to Instagram Reels to share her support for the Indian pace spearhead, especially praising Siraj’s performance. In her reel, she captioned her message for Siraj: “Back to rule. So proud of everything”, expressing pride in the bowler’s contribution to India’s winning start in the tournament. Her post garnered attention from fans who appreciated her shout-out as Siraj starred with the ball and played a key role in restricting the opposition.

Zanai, who is the granddaughter of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, has previously been in the news for her friendly bond with Siraj, which sparked social media discussions earlier last year. Rumours about their relationship circulated after photos from her birthday went viral, but both Zanai and Siraj had clarified their bond as sibling-like, with Zanai tying a rakhi to Siraj on Raksha Bandhan to reinforce that sentiment and put dating speculations to rest.

Her recent supportive reel during the India vs USA match reflects both her fandom for Team India and her personal encouragement for Siraj’s cricketing success. With Siraj’s powerful bowling performance and India’s solid win, Zanai’s message of pride resonated with many fans following the match.