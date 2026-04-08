'My Dear Friend...': R. Ashwin Hilariously Calls Out Cheteshwar Pujara For Not 'Saluting' Sooryavanshi & Jaiswal During RR vs MI IPL 2026 Match

Kutti Stories With Ash/IPL/YouTube

In the wake of Indian Premier League action and viral moments from the commentary box, former Indian all‑rounder Ravichandran Ashwin stirred laughter across social media with a playful post on X (formerly Twitter). The post came after legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh was seen on commentary dramatically saluting the explosive batting of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal during their fiery performance against the Mumbai Indians at Guwahati.

Harbhajan’s salute, a humorous tribute to the duo’s boundary blitz that helped Rajasthan Royals post a massive total, quickly caught the eye of fans and pundits alike. In response, Ashwin took to X with a witty message: “Mera bhi salute but, my dear friend Pujara didn’t salute properly”, poking fun at their mutual friend Cheteshwar Pujara and adding an extra layer of humor to an already viral moment.

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While Harbhajan’s salute was a spontaneous reaction to Sooryavanshi and Jaiswal’s breathtaking batting display, Ashwin’s post turned it into a light‑hearted social media moment, showcasing the camaraderie and playful banter between cricketing friends. The exchange not only kept fans entertained but also highlighted how cricket culture now blends on‑field action with off‑field humor in the digital age.