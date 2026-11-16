'My Brother, Can You Give Me This Pen?': Matheus Cunha's Unusual Request To Fan After Signing His Shirt Goes Viral | VIDEO | X

Footballers signing autographs for fans is nothing new, but Manchester United star Matheus Cunha had a funny moment with a fan which went viral on social media. The video of the heart-warming interaction is being widely shared on social media and the player is gaining love and respect from fans for his down-to-earth attitude towards the fan.

The Unusual Request

The video of Cunha signing the Manchester United fan's shirt has gone viral. However, what happened after the autograph made the moment special. After signing the shirt, the Brazilian footballer turned towards the fan and asked for his pen, saying, "My brother, let me ask you one thing. Can you give me this pen?"

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Fan Obliges

The fan did not turn down his request and give a thumbs up to the footballer. He allows Cunha to keep the pen after which the Manchester United star leaves the spot happily.

The video was shared on social media with the caption, "This video of Cunha signing a #MUFC fan's shirt and then asking for his pen is class. Not something you see everyday… Maybe he just like the design of it."

Who Is Matheus Cunha?

Matheus Cunha is a Brazilian footballer who plays as a forward for Manchester United and also represents Brazil. He joined the Premier League club from Wolverhampton Wanderers in June 2025.

Before joining Manchester United, Cunha played for clubs like Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig and Hertha Berlin. He is known for his attacking skills and goal-scoring ability.

While fans are used to asking footballers for autographs, Cunha's unusual request for the fan's pen turned the usual interaction into a funny moment. And social media users are loving it.