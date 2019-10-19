Muskaan Patel, Meet Makhija set pool ablaze

Mumbai: Muskaan Patel from Dhirubhai Ambani International, and Meet Makhija from AVM, Bandra shared nine of the 11 records that were established in the GMAAA Inter-School/Junior Colleges Swimming Meet, held at Borivali’s MCF Sports-Cum-Swimming Complex here on Saturday.

In fact, Muskaan, shattered old records in all the five events, viz 100m and 50 m free style, 100m back stroke, 100m breast stroke, and 100m individual medley, that she part in the girls under-19 section.

Later she also added another in the 4x50m relay gold too. Sharing the day’s honours with Muskaan, also from Dhirubhai Ambani International, who similarly topped in the girls under-17 category with six golds. But her efforts fell short of the existing records in her section. While Sanjiti Saha from Bai Avabai Petit, with five golds, including two record-breaking efforts, dominated the girls under-15 section.

Among boys, Meet Makhija from AVM Bandra, was head and shoulder above the rest in the boys under 15 category. as he went on to bag six golds in all, while re-writing four old records.

Individual champions:

Girls

Under-19): Muskaan Patel (Dhirubhai Ambani Int.)

Under-17: Jispa Doshi (Dhirubhai Ambani Int)

Under-15: Sanjiti Saha (Bai Avabai Petit)

Under-9: Annika Roy (VCW Arya Viddyamandir)

Boys

Under-19: Yash Bagwe (GN Khalsa College)

Under-15: Meet Makhija (AVM, Bandra)

Under-9: Shaurya Butani (Beacon High)

Records:

Girls

Under-19: 100m Back stroke: Muskaan Patel (Dhirubhai Ambani) - 01:19.56 secs (Old Record- 01:28.15 secs); 100m breast stroke. Muskaan Patel (Dhirubhai Ambani)- 01:34.25 secs (Old Record- 01:36.67 secs); 50 Freestyle: Muskaan Patel (Dhirubhai Ambani)- 00:30.81 secs (Old Record- 00:32.04 secs); 100m free style: Muskaan Patel (Dhirubhai Ambani)- 01:10.07secs - (Old Record- 01:18.17 secs); 100m Ind. Medley: Muskaan Patel (Dhirubhai Ambani)- 01:20.41 secs (Old Record- 01:32.94 secs). Under-15: 100m Free Style: Sanjiti Saha (Bai Avabai Petit) – 01:03.02 secs (Old record – 01: 03.02 secs); 100m IM: Sanjiti Saha (Bai Avabai Petit) 01:11.32 secs.

Boys

Under-15: 100m breast Strokes: Meet Makhija (AVM Bandra) – 01:11.20 secs. (Old record – 01:13.42 secs); 100m butterfly stroke: Meet Makhija (AVM Bandra) – 01:02.52 secs. (Old record – 01:03.29 secs); 50m freestyle: Meet Makhija (AVM Bandra) – 00:25.93 secs. (Old record – 00:26.19 secs); 100m IM: Meet Makhija (AVM Bandra) – 01:04.52 secs. (Old record – 01:05.86 secs).