Mushfiqur Rahim opts out of Bangladesh's West Indies tour

Bangladesh veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim will be missing the upcoming West Indies tour as he will be attending Hajj later this year.

"Mushfiqur wrote an application for a leave to attend this year's Hajj a month ago ahead of the Sri Lanka series but nothing was official. However, the process has been finalised and he received a government quota. He will miss the entire West Indies Series," Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) cricket operations committee chairman Jalal Yunus told The Daily Star.

The Tigers will travel to West Indies in June to play two Test matches, three ODIs and three T20Is.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 11:39 AM IST