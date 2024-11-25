Musheer Khan Gives First Reaction On Getting IPL Contract With Punjab Kings, Elder Brother Sarfaraz Khan Goes Unsold During IPL 2025 Mega Auction; Video

Image: X

Sarfaraz Khan's younger brother Musheer Khan is delighted to be signed by Punjab Kings during the IPL2025 Mega Auction. The franchisee spent ₹30 lakh to sign the Mumbai cricketer. The youngster released a video saying, "Thank you PBKS for trusting me. I am happy and will try and give 100% and win matches for the team". This will be the first taste of the IPL for Musheer, the 19-year-old top-order batter, who has taken the domestic scene by storm.

Musheer has never played a T20 match for his state, Mumbai. In fact, he has been out of action for a few months now, owing to an accident. Speaking about his FC record, in 9 matches, he has scored 716 runs at an average of 51, and also picked up eight wickets as well.

Musheer Khan's Career so far

After creating waves in school and age group cricket, Musheer hogged the limelight with his brilliant display in the Under-19 World Cup.He impressed with both bat and ball in the competition.

In 7 games, the younger brother of India Test star Sarfaraz Khan scored 360 runs with the help of two centuries and picked up 7 wickets as well. Earlier this year, he also broke the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record of the youngest player to score a century in the Ranji Trophy final. For Musheer, this is a golden opportunity to prove his mettle on the IPL stage.

No Takers For Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan would have hoped to make an IPL comeback after an absence of one year. However his dream of an IPL contract were crashed as no team bid for him at the IPL 2025 Auction, despite keeping his base price to only ₹75 lakh. What was even surprising is, there wasn’t even a deliberation from any team, to get him. The last time he played in the IPL was in 2023, for DC.