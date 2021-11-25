Muriel to lead Maharashtra women's football team

Ace striker Muriel Adam of Pune District has been appointed captain of the 20-member Maharashtra (WIFA) team to participate in the Senior Women's National Football Championship 2021-22, to be held in Kozhikode, Kerala. Mumbai District’s experienced defender Kimberly Fernandez is named as the vice-captain of the team which is being coached by Darryl Samuel of Mumbai. Sana Shaikh (Pune) and Sayali Shinde (Thane) will accompany the team as manager and physiotherapist respectively.

Maharashtra is clubbed along with Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Sikkim in Group-E.

The team

Goalkeepers: Anjali Barke (Pune), Priyanka Sutaria (Mumbai).

Defenders: Afreen Pheerboy (Thane), Annie Anthony (Nagpur), Atirya Narayan, Kimberly Fernandez (both Mumbai), Manasi Samre, Nidhi Shetty, Arifa Zaheer (all Thane).

Mid-fielders: Aishwarya Bhonde (Buldhana), Denise Pereira, Reetika Sahani, Sapna Jaiswar (all Mumbai), Akanksha Kandalkar, Ritika Goveas, Valencia D'mello (all Thane).

Strikers: Karen Pais (Mumbai), Muriel Adam, Aishwarya Jagtap (both Pune), Tripti Deep (Gondia).

Mogaveera win

Mogaveera Sports Club produced an impressive combined all-around performance and went on to blank fancied Karnataka Sports Club by a comfortable 2-0 margin in a keenly contested first-round match of the Karnataka Sporting Association (KSA) organised 14th Adv. A.R. Kudrolli Memorial Knockout Football Tournament 2021-22, and played at the KSA ground, Cross Maidan.

The Mogaveera players worked well as a unit and outsmarted their formidable rivals by scoring twice through the efforts of Owen D’Souza and Yashwir Shetty to advance to the second round.

In another first-round encounter, Jawahar Sports Club romped to a 3-1 win against Saraswati Sports Club.

Results – 1st round: Mogaveera SC 2 (O D'Souza, Y Shetty) bt Karnataka SC 0; Jawahar SC 3 (D Jadhav, M Poojary, M Rebeiro) beat Saraswati SC 1 (S Koppikar)

Police Shield cricket

Leading cricketers, representing 16 top teams from the city, will be seen in action during the 74th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament 2020-2021, which is scheduled to commence from Saturday, November 27, 2021. This tournament organised under the auspices of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), will be played at different venues across Mumbai.

The teams that will be vying for the top honours in this competition include defending champions Payyade Sports Club and runners-up Cricket Club of India. All the Matches will be played as per the New Model Rules of the Mumbai Cricket Association.

Groups:

Group-A: Payyade SC, New Hind SC, Sponsor XI, Islam Gymkhana.

Group-B: Cricket Club of India, MIG CC, National CC, P.J. Hindu Gymkhana.

Group-C: Parsee Gymkhana, Bombay Gymkhana, Sainath SC, Shivaji Park Gymkhana.

Group-D: Karnatak SA, Parkophene Cricketers, MCA Colts and Mumbai Police Gymkhana.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 11:26 PM IST