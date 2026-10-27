Mumbai's Somaiya Vidyavihar University Partners With Sheffield Hallam University To Advance Sports & Exercise Science | File Pic

Mumbai, 27th October, 2026: Behind every great sporting performance is more than talent. There is science, preparation and the right support. As sporting ambitions grow, the role of Sports Science in understanding performance and supporting athletes is becoming increasingly important. Recognising this, Somaiya Vidyavihar University and Sheffield Hallam University, United Kingdom, have signed a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with the support of Oliver Coppard, Mayor of South Yorkshire, to explore academic collaboration in Sports Science and Exercise. The partnership will explore joint research, staff and student exchange, the progression and joint development of academic programmes, and other academic and scholarly endeavours.

Sport as a University Commitment

Sport has always been an important part of the educational environment at Somaiya Vidyavihar University. The University has built a sporting ecosystem that gives students opportunities to participate, compete and grow through sport, while increasingly connecting these experiences with academic learning.

This commitment extends to hosting major university-level sporting events. In 2026, Somaiya Vidyavihar University hosted the FISU World University Championship Squash, bringing student-athletes from across the world to its campus and further strengthening the University’s engagement with competitive university sport.

Bringing Science into Sporting Education

The University’s focus on sport is also reflected in its academic ecosystem. Its Sports and Exercise Science programmes give students an opportunity to understand the scientific principles that underpin sporting performance, while the wider sporting environment creates opportunities to connect academic learning with practical experiences.

This intersection of sport and academics is shaping how students engage with the discipline. Learning about sport extends beyond participation on the field; it also involves understanding the research, scientific principles and applied knowledge that contribute to performance and development.

Prof. Ajay Kapoor, Vice-Chancellor, Somaiya Vidyavihar University, said, “Understanding human performance requires more than what we see on the field; it requires scientific research that can translate into better outcomes in sport, health and wellbeing. At Somaiya Vidyavihar University, we are committed to advancing this understanding by bringing research and practical learning closer together. Our partnership with Sheffield Hallam University builds on this vision, creating opportunities for collaborative research, academic exchange and shared learning between India and the UK, in line with our Chancellor, Samir Somaiya’s vision for academic excellence and global collaboration.”

Strengthening Academic Ties Between South Yorkshire and India

The initiative reflects the importance of international partnerships in connecting academic expertise, research and innovation across borders. With the support of the Mayor of South Yorkshire and the involvement of the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), the partnership creates a platform to deepen educational ties between South Yorkshire and India, while opening avenues for collaborative research, academic exchange and the development of new opportunities for students and faculty.

Mr Jon Tunney, Executive Director for Communications, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, said, “It’s a really exciting partnership for Sheffield because we know what a prestigious institution Somaiya Vidyavihar University is. We’ll be focusing on sports management, which is an area of expertise for Sheffield Hallam, and I hope that will be really prosperous for both universities. It also opens up the prospect of a much deeper partnership between the two institutions, which we think could be really beneficial to both of them. There are opportunities for students to engage in each of our great countries, opportunities for shared research and shared academia. This is a partnership that we’re really excited about and we’re delighted to support.”

Taking Sports and Exercise Science Further

Sheffield Hallam University’s expertise in sport, physical activity and human performance complements Somaiya Vidyavihar University’s academic focus on Sports and Exercise Science. The partnership creates opportunities for both institutions to exchange knowledge, strengthen research capabilities and develop new academic opportunities for students and faculty.

Under the two-year MoU, the universities will explore joint research, staff and student exchange, progression and joint development of academic programmes, and other academic and scholarly initiatives.

Dr Ruth M Crabtree, Head of the School of Sport & Physical Activity, Sheffield Hallam University and President of the World Association for Sport Management said, “This is an exciting phase for us as we explore opportunities across sports and business education. The collaboration also offers an opportunity to connect perspectives on the National Education Policy framework in India and lifelong learning in the UK, while enabling both institutions to work across schools and disciplines. We look forward to exploring these opportunities together.”

Building the Next Chapter of Sports and Exercise Science

The partnership brings together Somaiya Vidyavihar University’s growing academic focus on Sports and Exercise Science and Sheffield Hallam University’s experience in sport and physical activity research. It creates a platform for students and faculty to engage with new academic perspectives, explore research opportunities and strengthen knowledge exchange.

The collaboration adds an international academic dimension to the University’s sporting and academic ecosystem, with opportunities to deepen learning, encourage research and build stronger connections between academic communities in India and the United Kingdom.

As sport continues to evolve, scientific understanding will play an increasingly important role in performance, athlete development and physical activity. This collaboration marks another step towards strengthening the academic foundation of Sports and Exercise Science and creating meaningful opportunities for students and faculty to engage with the discipline.

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