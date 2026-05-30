Mumbai’s Mysha Perwez Strikes Double Gold At Commonwealth Youth Chess Championship |

Mumbai: Rising chess star, Mysha Perwez, delivered a stellar performance at the Commonwealth Youth Chess Championship held in Kalutara, Sri Lanka from 16–25 May 2026.

Competing in the Under-14 Girls category at the prestigious event featuring 502 players from 15 federations, Mysha won an impressive three medals across all formats:

Gold Medal – Rapid (Unbeaten, perfect 7/7)

Gold Medal – Classical (7.5/9)

Silver Medal – Blitz (5.5/7)

Her remarkable performance across all formats established Mysha as one of the standout performers of the championship and brought pride to Mumbai and Maharashtra.

With two Gold medals and one Silver medal at the Commonwealth Championship, Mysha has firmly established herself as one of India’s brightest young chess talents and a rising star from Mumbai.