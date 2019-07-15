Mumbai’s Jehan Daruvala finishes on podium

Silverstone: Mumbai’s racing sensation, Jehan Daruvala made his mark, as he bagged his fifth podium, in an action packed feature race at the famed, Silverstone circuit, in London. Jehan moved two points ahead of Russian Robert Shwartzman. Jehan qualified third, a mere tenth behind Estonian racer, Juri Vips who bagged pole with a laptime of 1:43.902. Jehan’s Prema Racing teammate Marcus Armstrong from New Zealand was second, just 0.016 seconds ahead of Jehan. The ultra-competitive grid had seventeen of the thirty racers, within just one second. The lights went out for the feature race and Jehan made a good getaway from third, overtaking Kiwi racer, Armstrong in the first corner itself. Denmark’s Christian Lundgaard followed Jehan through, but was immediately attempting to get past Jehan as well.

The two raced side by side through many corners of the first lap, but Jehan defended well to hold third. Up ahead, Vips had taken advantage of the scrap behind and was able to open up a sizeable gap to Jehan. Jehan pushed hard and caught Vips after a few laps, but the Estonian began to defend. Just as Jehan was about to make a move, an incident elsewhere brought out the Virtual Safety Car, requiring Jehan to abort his overtaking attempt to on Vips.

“Race 1 was good, I had quite good pace. I tried to overtake Juri a few times but his defence was good, he drove well, didn’t make any mistakes, " said Jehan. "What I'm pleased about is that the speed was good and we were fighting for the podium again in the sprint race after starting seventh due to the reverse grid. I'm not going to put myself back at all, I'm keeping my head down and keep attacking for the next rounds.” said Jehan after the race.

- FPJ Sports Desk