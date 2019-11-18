Mumbai’s Ashi Hanspal stars in National Karting Championship

Mumbai: Bengaluru’s Sawan Satyanarayanan, Mumbai’s Ashi Hanspal and Delhi’s Jashmehar Jubbal stole the honours in Round 2 of the Sodi Kart Sprint of the JK Tyre FMSCI National Karting Championship 2019, winning their respective categories in Hyderabad recently.

Sawan Satyanarayanan came up with a power-packed performance to claim the Senior Category title, taking just 9:13.764 minutes to complete the 12 laps. Adheet Prashar of Hyderabad finished second (9:16.366) while Ashwin M Nair of Cochin clocked 9:17.070 to take the last place on the podium.

All three have qualifies for the final round of the championship to be held in Chennai in the third week of December.