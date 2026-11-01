 Mumbai's Aaron Arambhan Wins Boys' U-13 National Squash Title In Jaipur
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Mumbai's Aaron Arambhan Wins Boys' U-13 National Squash Title In Jaipur

Mumbai's Aaron Arambhan won the Boys' U-13 national squash title in Jaipur, defeating Karnataka's Aryan SK 11-1, 11-6, 12-10. The Maharashtra player claimed his second national title after winning the Under-11 crown in 2024. His 2026 season also includes a European Junior Open bronze and CISCE National Games gold.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 01, 2026, 01:25 AM IST
Mumbai's Aaron Arambhan Wins Boys' U-13 National Squash Title In Jaipur
Jamnabai Narsee School Student Defeats Karnataka's Aryan SK In Straight Games To Claim The National Crown | File Photo

Jaipur, October 31, 2026: Mumbai junior squash player Aaron Arambhan secured the Boys’ U-13 national title at the Sub-Junior & Junior National Squash Championships held in Jaipur. Representing Maharashtra, Arambhan defeated Karnataka’s Aryan SK in straight games (11-1, 11-6, 12-10) in the final.

Arambhan, a student at Jamnabai Narsee School, established an early lead by taking the opening game 11-1. While Aryan SK mounted a stronger challenge in the subsequent games, Arambhan maintained his momentum to close out the third game 12-10 in a close tie-breaker.

Second National Title For Arambhan

This victory marks Arambhan’s second national title, following his win in the Boys’ Under-11 category in 2024. The achievement caps a competitive 2026 season, which includes a bronze medal at the European Junior Open and a gold medal at the CISCE National Games.

Coach Guides Technical Development

Arambhan’s technical development has been guided by coach AI Singh, whose structured training systems over the past few years have focused heavily on court movement and tactical awareness.

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With the national junior title secured, Arambhan is expected to focus next on upcoming continental fixtures on the Asian junior circuit.

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