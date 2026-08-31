Mumbai: World No 1 Padel Duo Arturo Coello And Agustín Tapia Make India Debut Before Thousands Of Fans

Arturo Coello and Agustín Tapia showcase their world-class padel skills during their first appearance in India at Mumbai’s NSCI Dome | File Photo

Mumbai, August 31, 2026: India witnessed a landmark moment in its sporting journey as Padel All Stars brought the world's No. 1 padel duo, Arturo Coello and Agustín Tapia, to Indian soil for the very first time. Organised by PadelPark India, the one-night-only spectacle transformed the iconic Dome SVP Stadium (NSCI), Worli, into the epicentre of global padel. The event drew thousands of spectators, marking a defining chapter in the sport’s growing popularity in India.

Event Brings Global Padel To Mumbai

Promoted by PadelPark India and produced by Percept Live, the event was presented by Godrej City Panvel, co-presented by Vedanta Group, with HSBC as Experience Partner, Kérastase as Luxury Partner, CentreCourt Sports Resort and Spa as Co-powered Partner, Luxury Automobile Partner Mercedes-Benz India and PL Capital as Associate Partner.

The evening delivered exactly what it promised: a world-class sporting spectacle. Fans witnessed the reigning World No. 1 pair display the breathtaking skill, power and athleticism that have made them the most dominant force in world padel.

Chandrakant Tawre Photography

Coello And Tapia On India Debut

Agustín Tapia added, “I’m very happy to be in India for the first time, and I really hope to see more and more people playing and enjoying the game here. Padel is growing around the world, and I believe India has the potential to become an important part of that journey. It would be amazing to come back and see many more players, more courts and an even bigger padel community.”

Arturo Coello said, “It’s super special for me and for the sport to arrive in a new country like India. With so many people here, I think it’s a very important moment for padel. To see the energy and passion from the people and to know that they recognise and enjoy the sport makes this experience very special for us. I hope this is just the beginning of something big for padel in India.”

Organisers Hail Landmark Event

Reflecting on the event, Jigar Doshi, Co-Founder of PadelPark India, said, "We're deeply grateful to Arturo and Agustín for believing in this vision and making India part of their journey. This was not just an exhibition match; it's a signal that India has arrived on the global padel map, and an invitation to the next generation to pick up a racket, start playing, and compete in India's fastest-growing sport."

With padel now recognised as an official medal sport at the Asian Games and India's player community growing to over 100,000 active players, Padel All Stars showcased the remarkable momentum behind the sport's rise. The night featured a thrilling three-set exhibition match, with the final set offering a special highlight as Arturo Coello and Agustín Tapia teamed up on the same side of the court, giving fans a memorable conclusion to the evening.

As the final point was played, Padel All Stars left behind far more than unforgettable rallies and roaring applause; it delivered an iconic moment for the padel sport in India. The resounding success of the event not only set a new benchmark for international padel showcases but also reaffirmed India's place as one of the sport's most exciting emerging markets, inspiring countless future players to step onto the court.

About PadelPark India

PadelPark India is India’s leading 360° padel ecosystem, dedicated to building, managing, and scaling the sport nationwide. The platform spans infrastructure development through SkyPadel, competitive play via the Mercedes-Benz Indian Padel Tour, grassroots and elite training through the Indian Padel Academy in partnership with Westlife Foodworld, Bullpadel India as the sole distributor of Bullpadel products in India, and 7Padel MS Dhoni as its consumer-facing brand. With a mission to make padel accessible, aspirational, and professionally managed, PadelPark India continues to drive the structured growth of the sport through strategic partnerships, international collaborations, and community-led initiatives. For more information, visit https://www.padelpark.in/.

Padel All Stars is promoted by PadelPark India and produced by Percept Live, bringing together two leading forces committed to accelerating the growth of padel in India through world-class sporting experiences. Presented by Godrej City Panvel and co-presented by Vedanta Group, the event reflects strong support from Corporate India for one of the world's fastest-growing sports. HSBC joins as the Experience Partner, curating exclusive premium experiences around India's emerging lifestyle sport. Kérastase, as a luxury partner, believes true performance extends beyond the game, celebrating athletes who express strength, confidence, and healthy, glossy hair every day.

CentreCourt Sports Resort and Spa joins as the Co-powered Partner, championing the rise of sport-led hospitality and reinforcing the country's evolving padel ecosystem. Associate Partner PL Capital, along with Luxury Automobile Partner Mercedes-Benz India, further strengthens the event's vision of advancing participation, infrastructure, and global sporting excellence, collectively shaping the future of padel in India.