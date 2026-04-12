 Mumbai Weather Takes Toll On Hardik Pandya, Captain Goes Down With Dizziness During MI VS RCB Clash At Wankhede
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMumbai Weather Takes Toll On Hardik Pandya, Captain Goes Down With Dizziness During MI VS RCB Clash At Wankhede

Mumbai Weather Takes Toll On Hardik Pandya, Captain Goes Down With Dizziness During MI VS RCB Clash At Wankhede

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya struggled with dizziness during the clash against RCB at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Pandya was bowling the 18th over of the innings when he called for the physio after signalling that his head was spinning. Hardik was severely dehydrated and was quickly restored to peak health and resumed bowling in a major scare for the 5-time champions.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, April 12, 2026, 09:37 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya struggled with dizziness during the clash against RCB at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Pandya bowling the 18th over of the innings, called for the physio after signalling that his head was spinning. Hardik was severely de-hydrated and was quickly restored to peak health and resumed bowling in a major scare for the 5-time champions.

Bowling the 18th over, Hardik bowled the first ball short and wide which Tim David sent away for a boundary. Soon after delivering the ball, the Mumbai Indians captain went down on his knees holding up play.

The physios rushed to the scene, offering Hardik electrolytes. He resumed bowling soon after, finishing the over. The MI captain finished with figures of 1/39 in four overs.

Follow us on