Mumbai: Traffic Curbs In Mumbai For IPL Matches

Mumbai Traffic Police | Vijay Gohil

Indian Premier League (IPL) Cricket matches are scheduled to be played at Wankhede Stadium, from April 11 to 17. To maintain traffic movements smoothly, Mumbai traffic police have issued new guidelines and traffic restrictions in Marine Drive, and Churchgate areas.

The Wankhede Stadium has no parking facilities and spectators are advised to use special train services to travel, or any other public transport.

All the adjoining, adjacent routes will be declared no-parking to ensure traffic flows without any disruptions. There will be no parking from 12am to 11.55pm on April 11 and 14, and May 3, 6, and 14 dates.

The roads that will be no-parking will be ‘C’ road (northbound), ‘D’ road, ‘E’ road, ‘F’ road, and ‘G’ road – all at NS Road in Marine Drive. NS Road – south and northbound – from Mafatlal Bath Signal to Air India Junction will have no parking. So will be Veer Nariman Road – south and northbound – from Churchgate junction to Sundar Mahal junction. Traffic officials said the vehicles that will be found parked at the above places will be issued e-challans and towed away on an immediate basis.

The routes which will be declared one-way are ‘D’ road, ‘F’ road, and ‘E’ road – at NS Road.

Instructions for access to stadium

Spectators having tickets for gate number 1,2 and 7, shall alight at Churchgate station and walk towards ‘D’ road.

Spectators having tickets for gate numbers 4 and 5A, shall alight at Marine Lines station and walk towards ‘F’ road.

Spectators having tickets for gate number 3, shall alight at Churchgate station and walk towards the NS Road footpath.

All the spectators coming via N.S Road shall walk on the footpath and not on the road.

Spectators coming in cars shall alight at designated alighting points marked with signage on the NS Road.