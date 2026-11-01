Mumbai To Host Maharashtra State Schools Chess Championship 2026 With Record 800-Plus Players From Over 500 Schools | File Pic

Mumbai, 31 October 2026: A record-breaking 800+ players representing over 500 schools have registered for the SBI Life Maharashtra State Schools Chess Championship 2026, organised by Indian Chess School and hosted by Rustomjee Cambridge International School, Dahisar (West), Mumbai. The Championship will be conducted in two phases, from 04–06 November and 13–15 November 2026.

Championship Features 12 Competitive Categories

The prestigious Championship will feature 12 categories—Under-07, Under-09, Under-11, Under-13, Under-15 and Under-17, with separate Open and Girls sections. The strong field includes over 400 FIDE-rated players, including several medallists at National and International Chess Championships, promising exciting battles among Maharashtra's finest young chess talents.

The Championship will be conducted over seven rounds under the Swiss League system, with a classical time control of 60 minutes plus 30 seconds increment per move. The top two players in each category will qualify to represent Maharashtra at the National Schools Chess Championship 2026, scheduled in Ahmedabad in December. In addition, cash prizes totalling ₹1,20,000, along with 36 glittering trophies and 120 medals, will be awarded to the winners.

FIDE-Rated Tournament Draws Top Chess Talent

The Championship is being conducted under the aegis of the All India Chess Federation, Maharashtra Chess Association and Mumbai Suburban District Chess Association. All 12 categories are FIDE-rated, and players' performances will be considered for their international FIDE ratings. International Arbiter P. B. Bhilare, recently elevated to the prestigious Category B by FIDE, will officiate as the Chief Arbiter.

A major attraction will be the live broadcasting of games through DGT electronic chessboards, accompanied by live commentary and analysis from notable chess experts, enabling chess enthusiasts worldwide to follow the action.

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SBI Life Continues Support For Chess

This marks the seventh occasion that SBI Life has sponsored chess events organised by Indian Chess School, reaffirming its continued commitment to promoting chess and nurturing young talent.

With unprecedented participation, outstanding young talent and prestigious qualification opportunities, the Championship promises to be a memorable celebration of school chess in Maharashtra.

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