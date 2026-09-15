Mumbai Student Manan Adesara Strikes Gold And Silver At ISSO National Swimming Championship

Mumbai: Singapore International School, Mumbai student Manan Adesara delivered an impressive performance at the ISSO School Games National Swimming Championship 2026, winning one Gold and one Silver medal in the Under-19 category.

National championship in Pune

The national championship was held from September 11 to 13 at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune, bringing together swimmers representing international schools from across the country.

Manan’s standout performance came in the 50-metre freestyle, where he clocked a personal best of 28.53 seconds to claim the Gold medal and the National Championship title.

Two national medals

He added another medal to his tally with a strong performance in the Individual Medley, securing Silver and finishing the championship with two national medals.

The official ISSO multi-medallist rankings list Manan, representing Singapore International School, with one Gold and one Silver, placing him 7th among the Under-19 men multi-medallists at the championship. Best Swimmer.pdf

Milestone in swimming journey

Originally from Jamshedpur, Manan is currently studying at Singapore International School in Mumbai. His performance in Pune marks an important milestone in his competitive swimming journey and establishes him among the leading Under-19 school swimmers at this year’s national championship.

Manan is the son of Piyush Adesara, a Jamshedpur-based jeweller, and Leena Adesara, a special educator and Director of School of Hope, Jamshedpur. His family credited his achievement to years of consistent training, discipline and commitment to the sport.

Strong showing in Pune

With a National Gold, National Silver and a new personal best, Manan returns from Pune with one of the strongest performances of his young swimming career.