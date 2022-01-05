Mumbai: Sharvari lights up Cooperage with a hat-trick as Pacangan race to huge 10-0 victory in WIFA Women’s League

Sharvari Donkar showed splendid scoring touch and scored a hat-trick of goals in leading Pacangan FC, Satara to a thumping 10-0 win against Next Sports Academy, Palghar in a sixth-round match of the WIFA Women’s Football League played at the Cooperage Football ground. This is the qualifying tournament for the AIFF Indian Women’s Football League 2021-2022.

The other players who contributed to Pacangan’s big win were Kumari Shikalgar and Arya More, both with a brace of goals, while Ambika Dange, Shivani Dhanawade, and Hritika Bandsode, all scored in the final moments of the game to complete the margin of victory.

Later in the second match of the day, Pune’s Snigmay FC did well to share honours with Mumbai’s India Rush in a goalless stalemate.

The Satara outfit started strongly and dominated play from the outset against the young inexperienced Palghar girls who were not able to offer much resistance.

Sharvari gave Pacangan an early lead by scoring in the sixth minute and was again on target with the second goal in the 10th minute. Two minutes later Kumari increased the lead with the third goal before Sharvari stuck her third goal in the 32nd minute to complete the hat-trick and give Pacangan a commanding 4-0 half-time lead.

On resumption, Pacangan continued to hold sway and scored six more goals to race away to a massive victory.

Results (Rd 6) Pacangan FC, Satara 10 (Sharvari Donkar 3, Kumari Shikalgar 2, Arya More 2, Ambika Dange, Shivani Dhanawade, Hritika Bandsode) beat Next Sports Academy, Palghar 0; Snigmay FC, Pune 0 drew with India Rush, Mumbai 0

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 12:34 PM IST