Mumbai Schools Sport Association: Ambani emerge champions

Mumbai: True to their splendid team work, Dhirubhai Ambani Interna tional, Bandra emerged as the champions in the Mumbai Schools Sport Association under-16 Division III.

At the Neville D’Souza Football Turf, Bandra, Ambani scored twice in the second session to snub the challenge of Hiranandani Foundation School, Powai 2-0 to graduate into the Division II for the championship next year.

"It has been a great outing for my boys and it is all because they showed a great team work and proved the best among the others," said their proud coach Chanchal Singh after the match on Monday.

All the four teams who made it to the last four in this edition will make it to the II Division for the year 2020-21. Arjun Asudani (35th) and Rohan Batra (52nd) were the scorers for the winners.

It was a close encounter with either of teams giving very little room in the game which witnessed mid field game in the first session of the game.

After the change over, Dhirubhai Ambani entered the field with renewed vigour and drew the first blood when Arjun Asudani's long drive from outside the box crashed into the net with the rival keeper being a mere spectator.

This boosted their morale and Rohan Batra who has been lurking upfront for them made it 2-0 in the injury time.

Earlier, Bombay Scottish School (Powai) proved to be too good as they ended their campaign on a high note by defeating Colaba Municipal School (Colaba) 3-0 in a third-place match.

After striker Soham Khadtare had opened the scoring with the first goal in the 9th minute, his teammates Aryan Patil and Advait Kabade struck a goal each in 38th and 45th minute respectively to complete Bombay Scottish’s easy run to victory.

Results: Boys U-16: Dhirubhai Ambani International, Bandra: 2 (Arjun Asudani, Rohaan Batra) bt Hiranandani Foundation School, Powai 2-0; Hardliners Cup: Bombay Scottish School, Powai: 3 (Soham Khadtare, Aryan Patil, Advait Kabade) bt Colaba Municipal School, Colaba: 0