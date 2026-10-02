Mumbai School Sports Prisha Margaj, Hitansh Gohil Win Chess Titles | File Pic

Mumbai: Prisha Margaj of RN Podar School, Santacruz won the Under 16 Girls Dream Sports MSSA 45th Annual Inter-School Chess Tournament with six and half points. Hitansh Kunal Gohil of SKVM JV Parekh International School, Vile Parle won the championship in the Under-12 Boys category with nine points.

Meanwhile, in the Girls Under 14 Div. II Football Tournament Vashnavi Chettiar 6 scored six goals as Canossa, Andheri defeated VPMS B.R. TOL, Mulund at Wings Sports Centre Ground Bandra West on Friday.

Football Results

Girls Under 14 Div. II

Canossa ( Andheri) (9) (Vashnavi Chettiar 6, Pragya Tiwari, Janvi Ambore, Aaradhya Shelar) Beat VPMS B.R. TOL (Mulund) (0)

Bombay Presidency School (Mulund) (2) Maitraiye Chavan, Nitya Tajane) Beat St. Ignatius ( Jacob Circle) (0).

Orchid Int. (Masjid) Failed to turn up for their match against A.M.Naik (Powai)

Witty Int. (Malad) (3) (Vanya Jalan, Samridhi Kanotra, Viara Gandhi) Beat Ryan Global (1) (Reeva Khanna)

Boys under 14 Div. II Semifinal

St. Lawrence Borivali (1) (Tanishq Kori) Beat St. Francis DAssisi (Borivali) (0).

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