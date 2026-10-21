Mumbai School Football: Podar International To Face Canossa In MSSA Girls U-14 Final After Semifinal Wins | Representative Image

Mumbai: Podar International CBSE, Powai, set up a final with Canossa, Andheri, in the Girls U-14 Div 2 Dream Sports MSSA Annual Inter School Football Tournament 2026-27 at Azad Maidan on Wednesday. Podar won 3-1 against Kanakia International, Bhayander, via tie-breaker in the first semifinal after a goalless draw in regulation time. Arundhati Chaterjee, Aadhya Sharma and Puushti Katherine converted the penalties for Podar, while Binisha Mahapatra scored from the spot for Kanakia.

Canossa cruise into final

Canossa, Andheri, rode on a brace from Aaradhya Shelar and a goal from Janvi Am Bore to outclass AVM, Bandra-West, 3-0 in the second semifinal.

GD Somani win tie-breaker

GD Somani, Cuffe Parade, edged past St. Ignatius, Jacob Circle, 3-2 via tie-breaker in the Boys Under-16 Division 4 play-off match. Both teams finished goalless during regulation time. Prannay Desai, Ayush Bhaskaran and Parth Dube converted from the spot for GD Somani, while Haani Ansari and In shal Shaikh could only score for St. Ignatius in the tie-breaker.

Hiranandani Foundation register emphatic victory

Meanwhile, in the Boys Under-14 Division 3 match, Hiranandani Foundation International, Powai, thrashed Maneckji Cooper, Juhu, 4-0. Aryan Upadhaya, Sahi vid Parbola, Nicholas Gomes and Arjun Sahni scored for the Hiranandani Foundation.

(4-0)

Results

Girls U-14 Div 2 Semifinals

Podar Intl CBSE, Powai - 3 (Arundhati Chaterjee, Aadhya Sharma, Puushti Katherine) beat Kanakia Intl, Bhayander - 1 (Binisha Mahapatra) via a tie-breaker. Full-time score 0-0.

Canossa, Andheri - 3 (Aaradhya Shelar 2, Janvi Am Bore) beat AVM, Bandra-W - 0.

Boys U-14 Div 3

Billabong Intl, Malad - 1 (Ehaan Ansari) beat Smt RSB AVM, Juhu - 0.

St. Francis ICSE, Borivali, got a walkover against Aditya Birla, Bandra.

Hiranandani Foundation Intl, Powai - 4 (Aryan Upadhaya, Sahi vid Parbola, Nicholas Gomes, Arjun Sahni) beat Maneckji Cooper, Juhu - 0.

Swami Vivek Intl, Gorai - 1 (Shravan Shedge) beat St. Mary's, Santacruz - 0.

Witty Intl, Malad, got a walkover against CNS, Kandivali.

Boys U-16 Div 4 Play-off

GD Somani, Cuffe Parade - 3 (Prannay Desai, Ayush Bhaskaran, Parth Dube) beat St. Ignatius, Jacob Circle - 2 (Haani Ansari, In shal Shaikh) via a tie-breaker. Full-time score 0-0.

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