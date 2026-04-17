Mumbai Raje And Mumbai Port Authority Enter Veterans Final At Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Rink Hockey Tournament

In the second semi-final, former international umpire Javed Shaikh scored a goal for Mumbai Port Authority to edge past Span FC 2-0 in the floodlit 45th |

In the first Veterans semi-final, Mumbai Raje beat Ave Maria 4-2 to enter the final on Sunday.

In the second semi-final, former international umpire Javed Shaikh scored a goal for Mumbai Port Authority to edge past Span FC 2-0 in the floodlit 45th

Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Rink Hockey Tournament in Santacruz, Mumbai.

Between 2003 and 2023, Javed Shaikh has officiated in over 150 international matches, including the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, and the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

In the Men's Elite quarter final, Mumbai Customs beat Union Bank of India 4-2.