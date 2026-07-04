Mumbai Rains: Heavy Monsoon Showers Fail To Stop Young Kids From Playing Cricket At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park | Video

ANI/X

For most Mumbaikars, heavy monsoon showers are a signal to seek shelter. But for a group of young cricketers at the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, the rain was simply another part of the game. A heartwarming video that has gone viral on social media shows several children continuing to play cricket in the middle of a torrential downpour, earning admiration from fans across the country.

The youngsters were seen running between the wickets, diving to stop the ball and celebrating wickets as sheets of rain drenched the ground. With water splashing beneath their feet and dark clouds hovering overhead, the children appeared completely unfazed, choosing passion over comfort. The joyful scenes perfectly captured the unbreakable bond between Mumbai and cricket.

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Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park has long been regarded as one of India's most iconic cricket nurseries. For decades, young aspirants have trained at the historic venue through scorching summers and relentless monsoons, making resilience a part of Mumbai's cricketing culture.

The viral clip quickly won over social media users, with many describing it as the "real spirit of cricket." Fans praised the youngsters for refusing to let the weather interrupt their game, while others remarked that this is how future champions are made. Many noted that every generation of Mumbai cricketers grows up learning to adapt to difficult conditions, whether it is wet pitches or unpredictable weather.

As the monsoon continues to lash Mumbai, the inspiring scenes from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park have become a reminder that true love for the game knows no boundaries. While the rain soaked the field, it failed to dampen the enthusiasm of the young cricketers, whose determination reflected the city's enduring passion for cricket.