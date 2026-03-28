Mumbai: Racing Star Trevor Patel Poised To Clinch Champion Jockey Title |

Mumbai: Jockey Trevor Patel is on the verge of clinching the champion jockey title as the Mumbai racing season 2025– 26 approaches its finale at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. With just two days of racing remaining, Patel leads the standings with 26 wins and an impressive 27.8% strike rate. His closest rival, Yash Narredu, trails with 21 wins, making the contest tight but tilted in Patel’s favour.

Patel’s rise is a testament to both talent and perseverance. Having crossed over 1,800 career wins, he also holds the distinction of being the fastest Indian jockey to reach 1,000 victories, achieving the milestone in under eight years. His journey began humbly, inspired by childhood visits to the racecourse with his adoptive father, Suresh Patel.

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Starting as a riding boy in 2007 under trainer Vinayak, Patel honed his craft before joining the apprentice school of the Royal Western India Turf Club. Licensed in 2009, he quickly made his mark, securing his first win in 2010 and building momentum with consistent performances, including his first Group race victory in 2013.

Beyond India, Patel has showcased his skills in international circuits such as Sri Lanka and Qatar, earning admiration for his tactical brilliance. Officials such as R Manjunath praise his ability to “ride the race,” highlighting his sharp judgment and race awareness. As the season nears its close, Patel is poised to add another feather to his cap.