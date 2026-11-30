Mumbai Racing Season Opens With Major Upset As The Milenium Force Stuns Favourite D’Artagnan To Win Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy |

Mumbai: The Milenium Force e produced a late burst of speed to upset the odds and snatch victory from the favourite D’Artagnan in the Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy, the feature event on the opening day of the Mumbai racing season at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Sunday.

Trained by former jockey P.S. Chouhan and ridden by A. Sandesh, The Milenium Force, available at odds of 14-1, prevailed by a short head in the three-horse contest over seven furlongs. Tote favourite D’Artagnan had to settle for second place, while Break Point finished third.

Break Point took charge soon after the start, setting the pace with The Milenium Force tracking closely behind, while D’Artagnan was content to remain at the rear as the trio approached the home stretch.

With the field turning for home, D’Artagnan began to show signs of urgency, gradually making his move in pursuit of the leaders. However, The Milenium Force had other ideas. Sandesh timed his challenge to perfection, urging his mount forward in the closing stages to produce a decisive finishing effort.

In a thrilling finish, The Milenium Force held on to his advantage, getting past the winning post just a short head ahead of D’Artagnan and denying the favourite a successful start to the Mumbai season.

For Chouhan, the victory was a rewarding result, while Sandesh once again demonstrated his ability to deliver under pressure. The opening-day feature thus belonged to an outsider who made the most of his opportunity when it mattered most.

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