Mumbai racing season: Iron Age best for Republic Cup

Mumbai

Iron Age, who showed scorching speed and form to match while winning the Christmas Cup on X’Mas day, towers over the rest, in a compact field of five runners will go to post for the Republic Cup, the feature of Friday’s racing.

The bay gelding with class written all over him, has had a good run on the western India circuit and has been one among the best sprinters of his time. Although, he had a bad day at office in the all-important Sprinters’ Cup at Mysore, he was quick to put that dismal run behind him with a superlative effort last month, showing that he is in robust condition thanks to his trainer Imtiaz Sait who has obviously put him through the right regimen.

He won as he liked in his fresh opening campaign and is most likely to add another victory to his long tally, even though he has no victory to show over the present distance of seven-furlongs. He has the speed to go to the front and then he churns out his extra bit when needed. Moreover the Pune track will suit his style a lot better and he is taken to win from Kildare who too is in electrifying form having lined up a streak of wins himself this season.

First Race: 1.00pm

Selections

1. The Radical Force Plate Div 11 (1600m): 1. Live By Night (1), 2. Evangeline (7) 3. White River (2)

2. The Adolfito Plate Div I (1200m): 1. Cellini (12), 2. Northern Singer (11), 3. Dumas (3)

3. The Shantidas Askuran Trophy (1200m): 1. Golden Guest (3), 2. Excellent Gold (2), 3. Hidden Gold (4)

4. The Cabriolet Plate (1000m): 1. Multiencrypted (2), 2. Red Merlot (3), 3. Princess Shania (6)

5. The Icebreaker Plate (1400m): Sunrise Ruby (2), 2. Dreams (6), 3. Princess Annabel (3)

6. The Radical Force Plate Div I (1600m): 1. Rubik Star (11), 2. Black Cherry (8), 3. Justified (5)

7. The Republic Cup (1400m): 1. Iron Age (1), 2. Kildare (4), 3. Augustus Caesar (2)

8. The Victory March Plate (1000m): 1. Ame (3), 2. Nusrat (14), 3. Colosseum (12)

9. The Adolfito Plate Div II (1200m): 1. Tanhaiyaan (11), 2. Thunderclap (3), 3. Monk (6)

Day’s Best - Iron Age (7-1)