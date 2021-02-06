Mumbai Racing: Gool S Poonawalla Million, Grade 3, wears an open affair

Mumbai: With a blend of debutantes lining up for the Gool S Poonawalla Million (Gr3), the prestigious race hangs in balance as it is an open affair, the main event of the Mumbai meeting, to be held on Sunday.

Catalina is the lone contender with a winning bracket, which she did on her debut in a maidens’ set at Hyderabad. Considering the bunch she beat, her success there is not convincing enough to root for the filly, but yes, she surely merits strong consideration.

Among those that have run, Fast Rain and Multiencrypted have fared reasonably well having finished second in their respective races, the latter finding one better on both his starts. These two stablemates could well brace up for a showdown with the former a touch better off on his latest track work as he has looked the more pleasing of the two. Among the debutantes, Rafaello is the pick and he has been dishing out some noteworthy gallops in the mornings.

The line-up is an interesting one and although the numbers are just eight in the fray, the race is likely to provide a thrilling finish.

First Race: 1.00pm

Selections:

1.The Bourbon King Plate Div II (1400m): 1. Tomorrows Dream (4), 2. Exotique (1), 3. Vincenzo (6)

2. The General Obaidullah Khan Trophy (2400m): 1. Golden Era (3), 2. In It To Win It (1)

3. The Preceived Value Plate Div I (1200m): 1. Gold Member (2), 2. Sacherorte (1), 3. Gandalf (13)

4. The Bourbon King Plate Div I (1400m): 1. Shamshir Sword (3), 2. Rays Of Sun (4), 3. Marvin (8)

5. The Colombiana Plate (1200m): 1. Leopard Rock (3) 2. Castilian (1), 3. Agrami (5)

6. The Pleasure Hunt Plate (1400m): 1. Miracle (12), 2. Supreme Runner (8), 3. Nishk (6)

7. The Gool S Poonawalla Million Gr 3 (1200m): 1. Fast Rain (2), 2. Multiencrypted (4), 3. Raffaello (5)

8. The Warsaw pact Plate (1200m): 1. Endeavour (5), 2. Pense'e (3), 3. Costa Rica (4)

9. The Perceived Value Plate Div II (1200m): 1. Arabian Storm (2), 2. Divija (5), 3. Golden Crest (3)

Day’s Best: Leopard Rock