Mumbai Pickleball Cup Season 2 To Begin On September 27 At Stratum Play, Malad

Players across Mumbai will return to the court as the city’s monthly pickleball league enters its second season | File Photo

Mumbai, September 11, 2026: Mumbai is getting ready for another month of competitive pickleball as the Mumbai Pickleball Cup returns for Season 2 on 27 September 2026 at Stratum Play, Malad.

Following a sold-out first season, the Mumbai Pickleball Cup is back with bigger competition, more energy and a simple invitation to players across the city: if you enjoy pickleball, there’s a place for you on this court.

League Format Brings Competition

The Mumbai Pickleball Cup is India's first IPL-style monthly pickleball league, where players and teams compete regularly, earn points for their wins and climb live standings throughout the season. The format brings the excitement of league competition to a sport that is rapidly growing across Mumbai.

Importantly, the tournament isn't just for experienced players. Beginners and newer players are encouraged to take part too. Whether you're picking up a paddle for the first time, have recently started playing, or already compete regularly, the tournament is designed to bring players together, build confidence and make competitive pickleball more accessible.

Prizes And Community

Season 2 will feature exciting matchups, cash prizes, trophies, certificates and sponsor giveaways, giving players plenty to play for while enjoying the community and energy around the sport.

With Season 2 just around the corner, Mumbai's pickleball community is ready to rally again.

Pura Mumbai Khelega. 🏓

📍 Stratum Play, Malad

📅 27 September 2026

🌐 Mumbai Pickleball Cup

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