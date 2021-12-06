Mumbai: Parsee Gym beat Sainath SC for second straight win in Police Shield

Formidable outfit Parsee Gymkhana annexed their second win on the trot defeating Sainath Sports Club by seven wickets in their second round Group-C league match of the Automotive Manufacturing-74th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament, at the Parsee Gymkhana ground on Sunday.

In the only match that was unaffected by the sudden unseasonal showers Parsee Gymkhana boosted by the fine bowling from Siddarth Raut (5/50) and Yash Dicholkar (4/37) had dismissed Sainath Sports Club for 163 runs in 40.2 overs. In reply, they easily chased down the target reaching 166 for the loss of just three wickets in 29.3 overs.

Vikrant Auti's 72 runs and Nikhil Patil Jr. unbeaten 53 runs ensured Parsee Gymkhana crossed the finish line.

The matches were badly affected due to the wet ground conditions and the Group-D encounter played between hosts Mumbai Police Gymkhana and MCA Colts was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Brief scores

Group A: Payyade Sports Club: 269/5 (A Sardesai 74, O Ghule 63, D Matkar 59*; J Wadiyal 3/28) against Automotive Cricket Club: 116/4 (D Chavan 40, Rugved More 38). Result: No result 2 points each.

Islam Gymkhana: 211 (S Agarkar 48, N Parab 43, M Agarwal 38; A Janusing 4/42) against New Hind Sporting Club: 18/0 in 3 overs (P Kela 11*). Result: No result 2 points each.

Group B: Cricket Club of India: 177 (A Satpute 88; R Solanki 5/55) lost to National Cricket Club: 170/9 in 41 overs (R Solanki 56*, S Pande 53; K Hanagawadi 5/72). Result: National Cricket Club won on quotient.

MIG Cricket Club: 261/4 (S Shetty 108*, A Bais 102*; A Singh 2/32) bt P.J. Hindu Gymkhana: 102/7 (A Bhatkal 35*; A Jaiswal 3/29). Result: MIG Cricket Club won on quotient.

Group C: Sainath Sports Club: 163 (K More 74; S Raut 5/50, Y Dicholkar 4/37) lost to Parsee Gymkhana: 166/3 (V Auti 72, N Patil (Jr.) 53*; A Bhagat 2/33). Result: Parsee Gymkhana won by 7 wickets.

Shivaji Park Gymkhana: 238/8 (S Bhaye 72, N Kadam 68, V Kamat 54*; Y Malap 2/26) bt Bombay Gymkhana: 175/7 (S Zaveri 75*; S Chaudhary 3/29, A Mishra 3/36). Result: Shivaji Park Gymkhana won on quotient.

Group D: Parkophene Cricketers: 179 (T Mishra 49; A Chavan 3/38, V Bhoir 3/41) against Karnatak Sporting Association: 55/7 (A Quereshi 4/28). Result: No result 2 points each.

Mumbai Police Vs MCA Colts, match abandoned without a ball being bowled, due to wet pitch & ground condition at Mumbai Police Gymkhana ground.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 09:11 AM IST