Mumbai: Parsee Gym beat Muslim United SC to march into Salar Jung T20 final

Parsee Gymkhana charged into the final defeating last year’s runners-up Muslim United Sports Club by 61 runs in a semifinal match of the 72nd Salar Jung Invitation T20 Cricket Tournament, organised by Islam Gymkhana under the auspices of the Mumbai Cricket Association, and played at the Parsee Gymkhana ground on Saturday.

Put in to bat first, the Parsee Gymkhana batters looked comfortable as they batted confidently and amass a massive total of 225 runs for the loss of just three wickets from 20 overs. Muslim United failed in their chase of the stiff target as they were restricted to 164 runs for seven wickets from their 20 overs and made their exit.

Openers Aakarshit Gomel 48 runs (41 balls, 6x4s) and Vikrant Auti 38 runs (20 balls, 5x4s, 2x6s) provided Parsee Gymkhana a solid start with a 64 runs partnership. Later, Gomel along with Sachin Yadav 63 runs (33 balls, 3x4s, 5x6s) scored a further 47 runs for the second wicket. The Muslim United bowlers continued to face the onslaught as Yadav in the company of Nikhil Patil 48 runs (21 balls, 1x4s, 5x6s) stitched together a quick 79-run third wicket partnership to boost the Parsee Gymkhana innings.

Chasing a stiff winning target, Muslim United recovered after an early setback as Humayu Hirapure 39 runs (29 balls, 2x4s, 3x6s) and Siddharth Aadhathrao 34 runs (20 balls, 4x4s, 1x6s) revived the innings with a 83-run association for the second wicket. But, the Parsee Gymkhana bowlers picked wickets at regular intervals to put the brakes on the Muslim United innings which closed 61 runs short of the winning target.

Brief scores: Parsee Gymkhana 225 for 3 wickets, 20 overs (Aakarshit Gomel 48, Vikrant Auti 38, Sachin Yadav 63, Nikhil Patil 48) beat Muslim United Sports Club 164 for 6 wickets, 20 overs (Humayu Hirapure 39, Siddharth Aadhathrao 34; Vikrant Auti 2/21, Osama Chaudhary 2/31). Result: Parsee Gymkhana won by 61 runs.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 04:32 PM IST