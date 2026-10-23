Mumbai Open ITF Men’s M25: Karan Singh, Digvijay Singh, Chirag And Garrett Storm Into Singles Semifinals

Adil Kalyanpur and Sasikumar Mukund. | File Pic

Mumbai, 23 October 2026: India’s third seed Karan Singh and fourth seed Digvijay Pratap Singh advanced to the singles semifinals of the Mumbai Open ITF Men’s M25 Tennis Championship at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) courts in Mumbai. The day’s quarterfinal action also saw Chirag Duhan progress, while the doubles semifinals determined the finalists.

Karan Singh secured his place in the last four after seventh seed Sidharth Rawat retired with Singh leading 4-3.

Karan Singh | File Pic

In an all-American encounter, second seed Garrett Johns advanced to the semifinals after sixth seed Samir Banerjee retired while trailing 7-6(7), 3-1.

Chirag Duhan also progressed after Maharashtra’s Arnav Paparkar retired with the score at 2-2. Fourth seed Digvijay Pratap Singh delivered a convincing performance, defeating Japan’s Ryuki Matsuda 6-2, 6-2 to complete the singles semifinal lineup.

Chirag Duhan | File Pic

In the doubles competition, India’s top-seeded pair S. D. Prajwal Dev and Nitin Kumar Sinha stormed into the final with a commanding 6-1, 6-1 victory over Thailand’s Thanapet Chanta and Pawit Sornlaksup.

Third seeds Adil Kalyanpur and Sasikumar Mukund of India also secured their place in the doubles final, defeating compatriots Digvijay Pratap Singh and Jagmeet Singh 6-2, 6-3.

Garrett Johns | File Pic

Complete Results – Friday, 23 October 2026

Men’s Singles – Quarterfinals

Karan Singh (IND) [3] bt Sidharth Rawat (IND) [7] 4-3, retired

Garrett Johns (USA) [2] bt Samir Banerjee (USA) [6] 7-6(7), 3-1, retired

Chirag Duhan (IND) bt Arnav Paparkar (IND) 2-2, retired

Digvijay Pratap Singh (IND) [4] bt Ryuki Matsuda (JPN) 6-2, 6-2

Men’s Doubles – Semifinals

S. D. Prajwal Dev (IND) [1] / Nitin Kumar Sinha (IND) [1] bt Thanapet Chanta (THA) / Pawit Sornlaksup (THA) 6-1, 6-1

Adil Kalyanpur (IND) / Sasikumar Mukund (IND) [3] bt Digvijay Pratap Singh (IND) / Jagmeet Singh (IND) 6-2, 6-3

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/