Pic: Aadya Budhia | File Pic

Mumbai, November 20: Jharkhand’s Aadya Budhia played with plenty of resistance and a strong will-power to record a stunning win against Maharashtra’s second seed Nirupama Dubey in a tense women’s quarter-finals of the SRFI organised HCL 82nd National Squash Championship 2026.

The Ranchi-based Aadya started in a positive fashion and pocketed the first two games to take a 2-0 lead. Dubey, not prepared to give up without a fight, won the next two to level the match scores. Aadya regained the winning form to won the decider and clinch a satisfying 11-8, 11-8, 9-11, 9-11, and 11-8 victory to advance to the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, top seed Rathika Suthanthira Seelan of Chennai had things much her own way as she easily defeated Jodhpur’s challenger Yashi Jain cruising to a straight games 11-4, 11-5, and 11-6 victory to seal her berth in the last four round.

Results - Procoach (quarter-finals): 1-Mathew Godwin bt Rohit Kadam 11-9, 12-10, 11-13, 11-6;

Abhishek. bt Dipesh Yadav 11-5, 11-6, 11-3;

Atul Kumar Yadav bt Sanjay Pawar 7-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-1;

Anurag bt Raja Yadav 7-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-1.

Women's (quarter-finals): 1-Rathika Suthanthira Seelan bt Yashi Jain 11-4, 11-5, 11-6;

Shameena Riaz bt Vasundhara Nangare 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 11-5;

Aadya Budhia bt 2-Nirupama Dubey 11-8, 11-8, 9-11, 9-11, 11-8;

Akanksha Salunkhe bt Anika Dubey 11-5, 11-2, 11-5.

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