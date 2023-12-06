 Mumbai: MSDAA To Organise Cross-Country Race On December 10
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMumbai: MSDAA To Organise Cross-Country Race On December 10

Mumbai: MSDAA To Organise Cross-Country Race On December 10

The Championships will be organized under the aegis of Maharashtra Athletics Association.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, December 06, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

Mumbai: The MSDAA (Mumbai Suburban District Athletic Association) will be organizing the MSDAA Cross-Country race at the Poisur Gymkhana, Kandivali (West) on December 10.

The Championships will be organized under the aegis of Maharashtra Athletics Association.

The events will be organized in accordance with the Rules of World Athletics – Competition & Technical Rules 2022 Edition & Indian Athletics Manual (updated as on 01.10.2020)

Competition will be organized for Men, Women, Boys’ & Girls’ Under 20 years, Under 18 years and Under 16 years.

Athletes and teams should register only through affiliated Sports Boards/Institutions.

The Cross-Country races and distances: Women - 10 KM, Boys’ U-20 - 8 KM, Girls’ U-20 - 6 KM, Boys’ U-18 - 6 KM, Girls’ U-18 - 4 KM, Boys’ & Girls’ U-16 - 2 KM.

For more details contact, Arthur Fernandes, Secretary, MSDAA on Mobile: 9819942412.

Read Also
CCI-Western India Slam Squash Championship 2023: Raayisha Fights Back To Down Dhirti In Thriller
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Sreesanth Sledges Gautam Gambhir After Being Smashed For 6 & 4 In Legends League Cricket

Watch: Sreesanth Sledges Gautam Gambhir After Being Smashed For 6 & 4 In Legends League Cricket

WPL 2024 Auction: Gujarat Giants Have Highest Purse Of ₹5.95 Crore; All You Need To Know About...

WPL 2024 Auction: Gujarat Giants Have Highest Purse Of ₹5.95 Crore; All You Need To Know About...

Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife Sanjana Ganesan Shares Romantic Pictures On His Birthday

Jasprit Bumrah’s Wife Sanjana Ganesan Shares Romantic Pictures On His Birthday

Serena Williams Shares Unique Remedy To Treat Her Facial Sunburns: 'I Have A Lot Extra So Trying...

Serena Williams Shares Unique Remedy To Treat Her Facial Sunburns: 'I Have A Lot Extra So Trying...

Brian Lara Backs India Star To Break His Records Of Scoring 400 & 501* Runs And No, It's Not Virat...

Brian Lara Backs India Star To Break His Records Of Scoring 400 & 501* Runs And No, It's Not Virat...