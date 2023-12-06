Mumbai: MSDAA To Organise Cross-Country Race On December 10

Representative Image | File

Mumbai: The MSDAA (Mumbai Suburban District Athletic Association) will be organizing the MSDAA Cross-Country race at the Poisur Gymkhana, Kandivali (West) on December 10.

The Championships will be organized under the aegis of Maharashtra Athletics Association.

The events will be organized in accordance with the Rules of World Athletics – Competition & Technical Rules 2022 Edition & Indian Athletics Manual (updated as on 01.10.2020)

Competition will be organized for Men, Women, Boys’ & Girls’ Under 20 years, Under 18 years and Under 16 years.

Athletes and teams should register only through affiliated Sports Boards/Institutions.

The Cross-Country races and distances: Women - 10 KM, Boys’ U-20 - 8 KM, Girls’ U-20 - 6 KM, Boys’ U-18 - 6 KM, Girls’ U-18 - 4 KM, Boys’ & Girls’ U-16 - 2 KM.

For more details contact, Arthur Fernandes, Secretary, MSDAA on Mobile: 9819942412.