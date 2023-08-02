Mumbai Inter-School U-16 Football: Dhaul Strikes For Cathedral As They Edge out St Paul’s, Dadar Notch Up Second Win

Cathedral beat St. Paul's. |

Ruhaan Dhaul curled the ball from top of the box which crashed into the net, as Cathedral & John Connon, Fort: notched up a solitary goal win against St Paul’s High School, Dadar in Division I of the inter-school under-16, Mumbai Schools Sports Association, at the St Francis D’Assisi, Borvali here on Tuesday.



After a barren first 25 minutes of play, Dhaul who was fouled on top of the box stepped in to take the free kick and placed into the far corner of the net, to give the lads from Fort their second successive win this season.



“It has been a good match and especially the weather was perfect to play football,” said the goal scorer Dhaul while talking to FPJ after the match.

But, the stubborn boys from Dadar held their nerves and gave very little room for their opponents to make inroads into their citadel. With their team more concerned about the defence, their forwards had very few chances to strike the rivals goalmouth.

Jayesh Solanki lauds St. Cathedral:



Credit to the St Paul’s boys they played well and managed to hold their defence intact, but for that goal in the 25th minute it would have been a drawn encounter,” said the Cathedral & John Connon school coach, Jayesh Solanki.



But Ruhaan has been the real architect and he keeps himself very busy. His speed and good ball control is making the difference,” added Solanki who has been with the team for five years, and is also a physical Education teacher in the school.



Hosts’ St Francis D’Assisi High School, Borvali managed to pull off a 1-0 win over Holy Family High School, Andheri. Thanks to Sego Kholi’s strike in the 33rd minute, the Borvali garnered full points in this league phase of the championship.



Don Bosco, Borvali scored a convincing 3-0 win over St. Xavier’s Fort.

Results (Boys U-16 Div-2)

Hiranandani Foundation School, Powai: 1 (Atharva) bt St. Anne’s HS, Malad: 0.

St. Francis D’Assisi High School, Borivali 1 bt Holy Family High School, Andheri: 0

Bombay Scottish, Powai: 4 (Yash V, Aarush B, Sean C, Ranit Sentinthan) bt CNM School, Vile Parle: 0

Manecji Cooper w/o Army School Colaba

Don Bosco, Borvali: 3 (Saket Garude, Angelo Misisquitta, Mark Essaki) bt St Xavier’s Fort: 0

Div-I : Cathedral & John Connon, Fort: 1 (Ruhaan Dhaul) bt St. Paul’s High School, Dadar: 0

