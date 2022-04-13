Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings: Dream11 Prediction, Pitch Report, When and Where to watch — IPL 2022

Winless after four games, Mumbai Indians will be desperate to reverse the trend when they face Punjab Kings in the IPL on Wednesday.

It has been a nightmarish beginning for the five-time champions who are known for their slow starts.

A formidable all-round side over the years, MI have looked a pale shadow of themselves in the ongoing edition, and will need several things to fall in place if they are to arrest the slide and restore their campaign.

Watch Free Press Journal's Preview show here:

When

Wednesday, 7.30pm

Where

MCA Stadium, Pune

Pitch Report

The surface at the MCA Stadium helps batters initially but also assists spinners as the game progresses. The chasing team can have an advantage.

Dream XI team

Keepers: Jonny Bairstow, Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shahrukh Khan, Tilak Verma

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

Advertisement

ALSO READ Villarreal stun mighty Bayern Munich to enter semifinal of UEFA Champions League after 16-year gap

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 12:25 PM IST