Mumbai Indians Thank Lasith Malinga, Paras Mhambrey & Carl Hopkinson For Their Contributions

Mumbai Indians announced the departures of Lasith Malinga, Paras Mhambrey and Carl Hopkinson from their men's team coaching setup. | File Pic

Mumbai, 29 Oct, 2026: Mumbai Indians today announced that Lasith Malinga, Paras Mhambrey and Carl Hopkinson will be moving on from their respective roles in the men’s team coaching setup, thanking each of them for their commitment, contribution and service to the franchise.

Lasith Malinga has been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians family and one of the most iconic figures in the franchise’s history. From spearheading MI’s bowling attack and playing a defining role in four IPL title triumphs and the 2011 Champions League T20 victory, to returning as a mentor and coach, Lasith’s journey with MI has been truly special. His passion, competitive spirit and commitment to the team have inspired generations of players. His legacy will forever remain an important part of Mumbai Indians.

Paras Mhambrey has shared a long and valued association with Mumbai Indians, first from 2010 to 2017 and subsequently returning in 2024. Across both spells, Paras has brought immense experience, dedication and a deep understanding of the MI culture. His contribution to developing and nurturing the team’s bowling talent, along with the relationships he has built over the years, has been greatly appreciated.

Carl Hopkinson joined Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2025 season, bringing valuable international experience from his time with the England men’s team. His professionalism, expertise and commitment to improving the team’s fielding standards have been valued throughout his time with the franchise.

Mumbai Indians extend their heartfelt gratitude to Lasith, Paras and Carl for their contributions to the team and the wider MI family.

Their commitment, the relationships they have built and the memories they have helped create will always be part of our journey.

We wish each of them the very best in their future endeavours.

Once MI, Always MI.

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