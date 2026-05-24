 Mumbai Indians’ Special ESA Match Brings Joy To Thousands Of Underprivileged Kids
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Mumbai Indians’ Special ESA Match Brings Joy To Thousands Of Underprivileged Kids

More than 20,000 children from underserved communities, tribal regions and villages across Maharashtra and Gujarat attended Mumbai Indians’ final IPL 2026 home game at Wankhede Stadium under the ESA initiative with Reliance Foundation. Over 500 BEST and private buses ferried children to the venue, where they cheered loudly despite MI’s defeat to Rajasthan Royals.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 24, 2026, 10:38 PM IST
Mumbai Indians’ Special ESA Match Brings Joy To Thousands Of Underprivileged Kids

Mumbai: Wankhede was filled with over 20,000 kids in the last IPL 2026 game at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians may have lost to Rajasthan Royals, but the kids were staying back till late, waiting for their buses after a memorable day in the house.

The children from underserved backgrounds, tribal communities, and villages across Mumbai, Maharashtra, and Gujarat came together for the annual Education and Sports for All (ESA) initiative in partnership with Reliance Foundation to cheer every ball and shot.

More than 500 BEST and private buses with designs on it by kids from NGOs, transported children across Mumbai and Maharashtra. The children formed long queues outside and inside the Wankhede stadium and cheered for the Blues on every ball.

“It is a special game. Every year when we come, we know for sure this game will have the best atmosphere. Just want to play good cricket for the kids,” MI skipper Hardik Pandya said at the toss.

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