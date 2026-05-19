 Mumbai Indians Quinton De Kock & Raj Angad Bawa Ruled Out Of IPL 2026
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Mumbai Indians Quinton De Kock & Raj Angad Bawa Ruled Out Of IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians have suffered a setback as Quinton de Kock is ruled out with a left wrist tendon injury and Raj Angad Bawa is sidelined for the rest of the season due to a right thumb ligament tear. Both players will undergo rehab at home under medical supervision. The franchise will announce replacements as per IPL rules while wishing them a speedy recovery.

Haridev PushparajUpdated: Tuesday, May 19, 2026, 03:40 PM IST
Mumbai Indians Quinton De Kock & Raj Angad Bawa Ruled Out Of IPL 2026
Mumbai Indians Quinton De Kock & Raj Angad Bawa Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 | X

Mumbai: Quinton de Kock has been ruled out due to a tendon injury in his left wrist, which he sustained prior to our home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Raj Angad Bawa sustained a ligament tear to his right thumb during our previous match against Punjab Kings and will miss the rest of the season.

Both Quinton and Raj Bawa will continue their rehab in their respective homes, with support and guidance from the Mumbai Indians medical team to help them return to play as soon as possible.

Mumbai Indians wishes them a quick recovery and will announce replacements as per IPL guidelines.

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