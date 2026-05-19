Mumbai Indians Quinton De Kock & Raj Angad Bawa Ruled Out Of IPL 2026

Mumbai: Quinton de Kock has been ruled out due to a tendon injury in his left wrist, which he sustained prior to our home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Raj Angad Bawa sustained a ligament tear to his right thumb during our previous match against Punjab Kings and will miss the rest of the season.
Both Quinton and Raj Bawa will continue their rehab in their respective homes, with support and guidance from the Mumbai Indians medical team to help them return to play as soon as possible.
Mumbai Indians wishes them a quick recovery and will announce replacements as per IPL guidelines.
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