'Mumbai Indians Ka Naya Opener': Fans Go Wild As WWE Icon The Great Khali Joins Rohit Sharma & Suryakumar Yadav For Shoot Ahead Of IPL 2026

The Great Khali/Instagram

Fans are buzzing with excitement after a video surfaced showing former WWE superstar The Great Khali interacting with Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and other Mumbai Indians players during a promotional shoot ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League season.

The clip, shared on social media, immediately went viral, with fans jokingly dubbing Khali as the team’s “new opener” due to his massive presence and larger-than-life personality. The playful interaction shows Khali engaging alongside Mumbai Indians’ star players, bringing smiles to teammates and fans alike.

Social media erupted with reactions, memes, and humorous comments as fans imagined Khali donning the Mumbai Indians jersey and stepping onto the crease. While it’s purely a promotional shoot and Khali is not expected to play, his appearance has already generated massive buzz for the upcoming IPL season.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

The Great Khali/Instagram

The Great Khali/Instagram

The Great Khali/Instagram

The Great Khali/Instagram

The Great Khali/Instagram

The Great Khali/Instagram

The Great Khali/Instagram

Mumbai Indians’ management has not officially commented on the video, but the shoot highlights the team’s creative marketing approach and efforts to build excitement ahead of IPL 2026. Fans are eagerly awaiting the tournament, and Khali’s cameo has undoubtedly added an extra layer of fun and anticipation.