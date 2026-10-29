Mumbai Indians Coaching Overhaul Ahead Of IPL 2027 As Lasith Malinga, Paras Mhambrey & Carl Hopkinson Exit | X - mipaltan

Mumbai, Oct 29: Mumbai Indians on Thursday announced that they have parted ways with bowling coaches Lasith Malinga and Paras Mhambrey, as well as fielding coach Carl Hopkinson ahead of the IPL 2027.

The exit of the three coaches indicated a complete overhaul of the five-time IPL winners' coaching setup, as head coach Mahela Jayawardene was replaced by Kieron Pollard last week.

"Mumbai Indians today announced that Lasith Malinga, Paras Mhambrey and Carl Hopkinson will be moving on from their respective roles in the men's team coaching setup, thanking each of them for their commitment, contribution and service to the franchise," MI said in an official statement.

Malinga's Long Association With Mumbai Indians

Former Sri Lanka pacer Malinga had a long association with the Mumbai Indians, first as a player followed by being a part of their coaching staff.

"Lasith Malinga has been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians family and one of the most iconic figures in the franchise's history," MI said.

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"From spearheading MI's bowling attack and playing a defining role in four IPL title triumphs and the 2011 Champions League T20 victory, to returning as a mentor and coach, Lasith's journey with MI has been truly special."

Mhambrey's Contribution To MI Coaching Setup

Mhambrey had joined MI's support staff after the end of his coaching stint with the Indian team in October 2024.

"Paras Mhambrey has shared a long and valued association with Mumbai Indians, first from 2010 to 2017 and subsequently returning in 2024," MI said.

"Across both spells, Paras has brought immense experience, dedication and a deep understanding of the MI culture."

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Hopkinson's Role In Fielding Development

Former England and Ireland fielding coach Hopkinson had joined Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2025, replacing James Pamment.

"Carl Hopkinson joined Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2025 season, bringing valuable international experience from his time with the England men's team. His professionalism, expertise and commitment to improving the team's fielding standards have been valued throughout his time with the franchise," MI said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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