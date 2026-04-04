Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya Misses DC VS MI Clash, Suryakumar Yadav To Lead In Delhi

Hardik Pandya |

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya is missing out on the game against the delhi Capitals on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. In Pandya's absence, India's T20 WC winning captain Suryakumar Yadav takes the armband. Yadav revealed that Hardik was unwell which ruled him out of the game.

"Hardik Pandya is unwell and hence will not be taking the field today. Suryakumar Yadav, will be the captain today," Mumbai Indians announced in a statement. The same was confirmed by Surya at the toss after Delhi Capitals put the 5-time champions into bat first.

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"He's not well, doesn't look good, so he was not fit for today's game. So just getting into his shoes today," Surya said at the toss.

In the build up to the game, Hardik did not attend any practice sessions. He was absent from the pre-game training photos and videos, hinting at his potential absence. When Suryakumar walked to the toss, his absence was confirmed. It is a major blow to Mumbai Indians, given how Hardik lends balance to MI outfit.

It is not the first Suryakumar is filling in for Hardik. Last season, the MI captain had missed the first game of the season due to a slow over-rate ban. Yadav had led the team, which suffered a defeat to arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings.