Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya Drives Luxury Lamborghini In Chappals, Sparks Safety Debate | VIDEO

Hardik Pandya is never away from the spotlight. Having played a pivotal role in India's T20 World Cup 2026 success, the all-rounder will now captain the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2026 season. In the break between tournaments, Pandya flaunted his rare Ferrari, but switched to his Lamborghini Urus to travel from the team hotel in Mumbai.

This time around it was not his car, but the choice of footwear that grabbed the attention. Hardik strolled through to his car wearing chappals have sparked a wider conversation around road safety and driving discipline.

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While chappals are not uncommon, wearing them to drive a high-performance vehicle can be risky. Supercars and performance SUVs like Hardik's Urus are engineered for rapid acceleration and precise handling.

Wearing chappals or flip-flops can compromise this in multiple ways: they may slip off, get lodged under pedals, or fail to provide the grip required for sudden braking or acceleration. In a vehicle capable of reaching 0–100 km/h in just a few seconds, even a minor delay or misstep can significantly increase the risk of an accident.

For high-performance vehicles, the ideal choice is closed footwear with thin, grippy soles. Motorsport-style driving shoes or lightweight sneakers are considered best, as they allow better pedal feel, precision, and stability.

Hardik could also be in trouble legally. Although Indian traffic laws do not ban use of slippers, it does hold anyone accountable for reckless driving. Dangerous driving (Section 184) does include use of inappropriate footwear should it result in endangering public safety.

The debate is not just about Hardik Pandya, but about broader driving habits. What may seem like a relaxed or harmless choice can carry real consequences, especially when handling high-performance vehicles.