Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Mahipal Lomror Joins Surrey For Remaining Final County Championship Matches | X

Indian all-rounder, former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketer and current Mumbai Indians player Mahipal Lomror has joined Surrey for the final six matches of the County Championship season.

The 26-year-old, who captains Rajasthan in the Ranji Trophy, becomes the second Rajasthan player to join Surrey this season. Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar is already part of the Surrey squad and has played two matches for the county side.

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Lomror is an experienced first-class batter with an average of 42.62 in 63 matches. He also holds a career-best score of 300 not out which he made for Rajasthan against Uttarakhand in November 2024.

Surrey brought in Lomror after losing the services of Will Jacks and Dan Lawrence. Jacks is sidelined with an ankle injury, while Lawrence has been recalled to the England Test squad for the upcoming series against Pakistan.

Alec Stewart, former England player and Surrey's Director of Men's Cricket, said the team wanted a batter who could also bowl some spin when needed.

As per reports, Lomror said playing in the County Championship was a major opportunity for him to experience a new environment and learn from an experienced group.