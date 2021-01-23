Mumbai Horse Racing: Parisian fancied for the WIRHOA

Mumbai

Parisian with three back-to-back wins appeals the most as the star-studded field is all set to enter the gates for the Western India Race Horse Owners Association WIRHOA Eclipse Stakes of India (Gr2), on Sunday.

The winner of Jiwajirao Scindia last month Parisian, Shirke silks from the Shroff stables hold the ace and will assert her superiority. While, jockey P Trevor who be aiming to make a hat-trick of winners astride Parisian.

With due respects to the others in the fray and acknowledging the uncertainties of the sport, it seems far-fetched to foresee the winner coming from outside the quartet comprising Juliette, Roberta, Wizard of Stocks and the relatively lesser experienced Parisian.

The last named is my pick on the sheer fluency that she has been progressing despite the sparingly raced calendar she has had to go through. Although she is too far behind in this ratings game, Parisian has come into her own and commands respect for her three free-flowing gallops that have won her three races with a minimum margin of five lengths. One would argue the talent she beat; however, it is more the manner of her victory that I feel pitches her right among the top circuit biggies.

Wizard of Stocks has been impressive too even though he has only a solitary win to show from ten starts. But he has been noticed in most of his runs and looks in wonderful touch to emerge as a fierce competitor. Roberta has been an enigma, but has fought hard to do her reputation no harm. These three runners are up against Juliette who has gone from strength to strength after her third to Gift of Grace in the Indian 2000 Guineas (Gr1) two summers back. She picked up the Indian Oaks (Gr1) and then gave a run for the money to Adjudicate in the Invitation Cup last year. This time however, giving weight to her rivals could make her task tougher and that makes the race a lip-smacking one to witness.

First Race: 12.30pm

Selections

1. The Toroloco Plate Div II (1600m): 1. In Contention (1), 2. Minx (2), 3. Chezza (8)

2.The Great Investment Plate Div I (1200m): 1. Pepper (6), 2. Isle Of Skye (5), 3. Blue Blood (10)

3. The Aroma Plate (1600m): 1. Notoriety (1), 2. One Wish (2), 3. Dreams (6)

4. The Emperado Plate Div I (1000m): 1. Lady Lanette (11). 2. Godsword (3), 3. Exotic Queen (1)

5. The Toeoloco Plate Div I (1600m): 1. Venezuela (2), 2. Corus (3), 3. Kingsway (4)

6. The Smasher Plate (2000m): 1. Seasons Greetings (3), 2. Historian (4), 3. Summer Night (1)

7. The Campanero Plate (1200m): 1. Dragoness (11), 2. Ahead of His Time (1), 3. Circus Queen (10)

8. The Western India Race Horse Owners Association Eclipse Stakes of India (Gr 2; 2000m): 1. Parisian (8), 2. Wizard Of Stocks (7), 3. Juliette (1)

9. The A Campbell Trophy (1000m): 1. Memorable Memories (8), 2. Impala (5), 3. Menilly (6)

10. The Emperado Plate Div II (1000m): 1. Aegon (4), 2. Little More (10) 3. Falconette (1)

11. The Great Investment Plate Div II (1200m): 1. Tristar (6), 2, Dharasana (5), 3. Thea's Pet (10)

Day’s Best – Notoriety (3-1)