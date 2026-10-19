Mumbai Harris Shield 12-Year-Old Shreeharsh Bhatagunaki Takes 4 Wickets In 4 Balls, Finishes With 6-Wicket Haul | File Pic

Mumbai: A devastating spell from 12-year-old Shreeharsh Bhatagunaki, who claimed four wickets in four consecutive deliveries as part of a six-wicket haul, helped St Joseph High School (Dombivli) cruise to an eight-wicket victory over Dr Pillai Global Academy (Gorai) in the Dream Sports MSSA Harris Shield Plate Division inter-school cricket tournament at Western Railway Cricket Ground, Cross Maidan, recently.

Four wickets in four deliveries

Shreeharsh’s sensational burst in the fourth over proved decisive, as Dr Pillai’s middle order crumbled in quick succession. He first bowled Diyaan Sangani, then caught and bowled Maahir Nagda before having Vansh Vasa caught behind and bowling Divit Devani off consecutive deliveries.

Six-wicket haul dismantles Dr Pillai

The young bowler returned to dismiss Saish Chavan and Kriv Vohera to complete an outstanding spell of 6-12 in five overs, including two maidens. Earlier, Atharva Sawant (2-8) and Rishabh Utkar (1-7) had chipped away at the opposition’s batting line-up as Dr Pillai were bundled out for 57 in 20 overs. Mihaan Nagda top-scored with 16.

St Joseph seal comfortable victory

St Joseph’s chase was brief despite the early dismissal of Sarvesh Deshmukh for a duck. Opener Sahas Wadkar struck a quickfire 27, while Utkar stayed unbeaten on 10 as the Dombivli school raced to 58-2 in just 8.3 overs to wrap up a commanding win.

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